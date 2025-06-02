Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.33 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,640 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,463.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 800,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 795,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,717,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,766,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 219,475 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $151.16 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average is $159.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

