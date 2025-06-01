Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,915 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 9.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.4%

Shares of IEFA opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

