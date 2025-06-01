Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,483,000 after acquiring an additional 109,701 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,471,000 after acquiring an additional 65,844 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $197.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.