Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,821 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,368,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,296,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.