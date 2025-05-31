Bank Stocks To Consider – May 30th

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in publicly traded banking institutions, giving investors a proportional claim on the bank’s assets and earnings. They typically pay dividends and offer voting rights, reflecting the bank’s profitability, asset quality and management decisions. Because banks’ revenues depend heavily on interest rates, loan performance and regulatory changes, bank stock prices can be particularly sensitive to shifts in monetary policy and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $517.03. 24,727,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,693,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $324.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 14,184,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,707,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $331.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $734.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

