Atlas Brown Inc. Invests $205,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 14.3%

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $110.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

