Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 4,459 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.44 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

