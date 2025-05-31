Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

