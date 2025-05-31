Best Growth Stocks To Watch Today – May 30th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Basel Medical Group, and Prologis are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to increase their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared with other firms in the market. Investors in growth stocks typically accept lower or no dividends today in exchange for the potential of significant capital appreciation over time. Because they rely heavily on future performance, these stocks can be more volatile and may carry higher risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. 6,106,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $317.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01.

Basel Medical Group (BMGL)

OUR MISSION Basel Medical transcends the role of a conventional healthcare provider. We strive for excellence in medical services and aim to serve as a beacon of hope for patients across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Our mission encompasses the four following commitments: Patient–Centered Care. We prioritize our patient’s wellbeing above all else.

Shares of BMGL stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,531,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,834. Basel Medical Group has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 1,710,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. Prologis has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

