Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,683 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 984,783 shares of company stock valued at $320,019,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $349.09 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 171.12, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.