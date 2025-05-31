Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 37 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:GS opened at $599.86 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $184.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

