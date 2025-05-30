Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,151,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,864,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after acquiring an additional 860,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

NYSE:PNC opened at $175.15 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $212,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,093,223.85. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,396 shares of company stock worth $2,747,698. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

