Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1 – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.38 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income & Growth VCT had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 66.74%.

Maven Income & Growth VCT Price Performance

LON MIG1 opened at GBX 36.40 ($0.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.27. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 40 ($0.54).

Maven Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

