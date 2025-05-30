Bath Savings Trust Co Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day moving average is $175.04.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

