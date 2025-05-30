1,184 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $91,780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $577,012,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF opened at $190.48 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

