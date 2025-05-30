Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $900,700.00 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,165 shares in the company, valued at $50,003,711.55. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $293,335.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 5,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 23,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,640,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $124,060.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84.

Rubrik stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

