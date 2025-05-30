Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the April 30th total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PTPI stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTPI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 563,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 26.32% of Petros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

