Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Update

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the April 30th total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
PTPI stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.94.
Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petros Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- e.l.f. Beauty Sees Record Surge After Earnings, Rhode Deal
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Apple Stock Could Rally After Tariffs Are Blocked By Court
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Archer Aviation Stock Steadies After Short-Seller Report
Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.