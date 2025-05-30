GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,588,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,500,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
