Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.050-4.110 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $79.96 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cooper Companies stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

