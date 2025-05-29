Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $591.85 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $588.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $943.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.