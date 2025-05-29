Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

