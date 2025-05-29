Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 1.2%

OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

