Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Nomura Securities

Posted by on May 29th, 2025

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNYFree Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 1.2%

OTCMKTS RKUNY opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.