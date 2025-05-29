GP Brinson Investments LLC Sells 26,197 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GP Brinson Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 35.7% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $81,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VTI opened at $289.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.29 and its 200-day moving average is $286.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

