Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.11 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%.
Movado Group Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $388.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.17.
Movado Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
About Movado Group
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
