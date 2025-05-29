Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Caleres has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caleres news, Director Lori Greeley purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,700. The trade was a 900.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Caleres by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 105,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 143.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

