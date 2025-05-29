MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 1,653 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,394,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,140,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $380.25 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.42 and its 200 day moving average is $376.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.