Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 8.0% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $100,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $608.90 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

