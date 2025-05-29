1,012 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VIG opened at $196.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.14 and a 200 day moving average of $196.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

