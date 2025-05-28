Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $242.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

