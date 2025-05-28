Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,806 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

