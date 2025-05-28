Hara Capital LLC Sells 430 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hara Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Onefund LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

