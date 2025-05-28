Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FIS opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

