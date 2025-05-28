Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

