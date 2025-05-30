Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Invests $325,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Centene stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

