UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 371,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after buying an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

