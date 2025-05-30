CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,690,000.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,500. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,500.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total transaction of $985,218.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $458.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $474.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

