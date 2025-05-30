Insider Buying: Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) CEO Purchases 22,000 Shares of Stock

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 719,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,079.68. This trade represents a 3.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Up 2.6%

BLCO stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 101.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

