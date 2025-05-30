NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VB opened at $229.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.24 and its 200-day moving average is $235.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $227.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.