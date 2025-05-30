UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 36,084 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,377,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.06% of UroGen Pharma worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

URGN opened at $3.97 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.66.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

