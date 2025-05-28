Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $71,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

