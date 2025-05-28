Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,497,467,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,242,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ROP opened at $573.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

