American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $941,000 in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hestia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $114,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,245,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 644,002 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $3,547,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pitney Bowes Stock Up 4.8%
PBI opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $11.01.
Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
Insider Activity
In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 481,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $5,182,513.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,529.72. This trade represents a 45.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
