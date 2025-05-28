Mattson Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,699 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $517.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

