Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $220.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $201.35 and a 52-week high of $226.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.06.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

