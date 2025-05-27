Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,377,000 after purchasing an additional 370,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,379,000 after purchasing an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

