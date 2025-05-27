Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Astera Labs (ALAB)

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/22/2025 – Astera Labs is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2025 – Astera Labs is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Astera Labs was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Astera Labs was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 3,809 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $345,362.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 187,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,009,329.32. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,125 shares in the company, valued at $48,712,072.50. This trade represents a 19.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 852,640 shares of company stock valued at $69,893,694.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $229,991,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

