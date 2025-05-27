Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 871 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.37% of Golden Entertainment worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDEN. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.0%

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.