Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 782 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:SPB opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $96.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $675.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Maura sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $4,324,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,417,966.71. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

