GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,594 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,233,483.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at $107,952,954.72. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 107,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $52.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

