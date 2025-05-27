Capital A Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $377.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.04 and its 200-day moving average is $376.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

